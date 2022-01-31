Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $118.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $102.63. 19,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.