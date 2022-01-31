CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $30.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.15 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

