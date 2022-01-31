Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $233.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

