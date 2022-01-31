Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.20% of Cimpress worth $95,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Cimpress stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

