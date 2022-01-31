Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,532. Cintas has a 12 month low of $317.46 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.