Citigroup Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $167.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
