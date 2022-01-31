Citigroup Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $167.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.