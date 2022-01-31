Citigroup Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,494,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.93 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

