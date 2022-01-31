Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MBB stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

