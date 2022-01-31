Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.23.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

