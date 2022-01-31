Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,210 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,131 shares of company stock valued at $685,640 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

