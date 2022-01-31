Citigroup Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. 6,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

