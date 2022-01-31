Citigroup Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

