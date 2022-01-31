Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

CFG stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

