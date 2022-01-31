Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CETY opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
