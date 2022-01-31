Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CETY opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

