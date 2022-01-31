CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $9.94 on Monday. CleanTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

