ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LRGE stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $55.07. 6,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,321. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter.

