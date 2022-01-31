Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $867.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

