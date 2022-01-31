Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

