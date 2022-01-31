Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

