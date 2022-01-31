CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.