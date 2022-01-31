Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
COLB stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.