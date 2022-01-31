Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

COLB stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

