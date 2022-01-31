Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

