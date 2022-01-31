Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 575,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.