Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

