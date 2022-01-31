Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

