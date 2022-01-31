CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 553.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $12,968,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.12 on Monday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $108.44 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

