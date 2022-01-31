Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

