Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Drive Shack by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $6,523,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,254 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

