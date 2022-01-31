Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,344 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

