Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $210,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Marcus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.27 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

