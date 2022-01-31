Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Extreme Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,241. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

