Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.13 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.