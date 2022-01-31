Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.14 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,904 shares of company stock worth $811,933. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

