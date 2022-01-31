Contrasting Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 5 3 5 0 2.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $129.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.92 $846.60 million $6.06 19.69 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.31 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.