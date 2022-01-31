Contrasting Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A

47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.64 $22.74 million $0.44 47.80 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.49 $4.44 million $1.63 16.04

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

