Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

