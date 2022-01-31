Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Coursera news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,768. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

