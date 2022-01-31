Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.09 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.