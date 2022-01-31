Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

