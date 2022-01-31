Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $198.56 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

