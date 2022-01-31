Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

