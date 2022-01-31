Creative Planning Has $159,000 Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 185,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

