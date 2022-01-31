Creative Planning Invests $141,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Veru stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.