Creative Planning Sells 7,261 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.96 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $906.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

