Creative Planning Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CPK opened at $134.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

