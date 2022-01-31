Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,152,019 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 7,278.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $35,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

