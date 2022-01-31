Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $37,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,732,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.57.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $317.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

