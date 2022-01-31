Credit Suisse AG Has $35.22 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $35,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

