Credit Suisse AG Has $40.32 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,854,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $40,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

