Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,057 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $36,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

